Sensex climbs over 170 points, Nifty settles above 19,700

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 27, 2023 | 03:59 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.86% to close at 11,655 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains since morning. While the Sensex rose 0.26% to close at 66,118.69 points, the Nifty jumped 0.26% to settle at 19,716.45 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 0.86% to end the day at 11,655 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY FMCG, which rose 1.18%, 0.82%, and 0.8%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Larsen, Coal India, and ITC, which climbed 2.01%, 1.81% and 1.56%, respectively. Meanwhile, Titan Company, Grasim, and Hero MotoCorp were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 1.38%, 1.31%, and 0.9%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, both the Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei on Wednesday ended in red, slipping to 3,107.32 points and 32,371.9 points, respectively. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ also traded in the red, plunging 207.71 points, or 1.57%, to 13,063.61 points.

INR gains 0.01% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.01% to Rs. 83.23 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 58,226, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 71,367. In comparison, the crude oil futures prices surged by $0.79, or 0.87% to $91.42 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unaltered on Wednesday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, where diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,358.25, which is a 0.37% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $1,609.71, which is up by 1.07%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $213.80 (0.55% up) and $0.2457 (0.30% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.03% higher than yesterday at $0.06089.

