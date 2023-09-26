Sensex slips to 65,945 points, Nifty settles near 19,660 mark

Written by Akash Pandey September 26, 2023 | 04:01 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 0.4% to 11,554 points

On Tuesday, major indices of the stock market ended flat. While the Sensex went down 0.09% to settle at 65,945.47 points, the Nifty fell 0.01% to close at 19,664.7 points. The midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 45.95 points, or 0.4%, to 11,554.7 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY COMMODITIES emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.52%, 0.35%, and 0.32%, respectively. Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, and Nestle emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.61%, 2.13%, and 1.51%, respectively. Meanwhile, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, and IndusInd Bank were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 1.37%, 1.29%, and 1.14%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 0.43%, 1.5%, and 1.13% to 3,102.27 points, 17,466.9 points, and 32,315.05 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ advanced 0.45%, to 13,271.32 points.

INR goes down 0.1% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.1% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 83.23 in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices. While the gold price settled at Rs. 58,637, the price of silver ended at Rs. 72,050. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $0.73, or 0.82% to $89.01 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,261.34, which is a 0.72% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,592.62, up 1.19%. BNB and Cardano are listed at $212.63 (1.88% up) and $0.2464 (0.88% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.32% higher than yesterday at $0.06087.

