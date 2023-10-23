Sensex tanks over 825 points, Nifty settles below 19,300 mark

By Akash Pandey

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 11,140 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 825.74 points or 1.26% to 64,571.88 points, while the Nifty fell 260.90 points or 1.34% to 19,281.75 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 206.1 points to end at 11,140.35 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The top-gaining stocks were M&M and Bajaj Finance, adding 0.49% and 0.16%, respectively. Among the biggest sector losers were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY METAL, shedding 5.24%, 3.91%, and 3.37%, respectively. LTIMindtree, Adani Enterprises, and Hindalco were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 3.93%, 3.63%, and 3.25%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 123.76 points, or 0.72%, to 17,172.13 points, while the Nikkei rose 259.81 points, or 0.84%, to 30,999.55 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 202.37 points, or 1.53%, to 12,983.81 points.

INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.07% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 83.19 in the forex trade. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 60,670. However, the silver prices fell by Rs. 459, or 0.63%, to Rs. 72,450. Also, the crude oil futures fell by $0.73, or 0.83% to $87.81 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,487.14, which is a 1.95% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 2.45% and is trading at $1,671.55. BNB and Cardano are priced at $219.38 (2.35% up) and $0.263 (1.87% up), respectively. Finally, up 4.14% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06331.