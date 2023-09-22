Sensex slips 221 points, Nifty settles below 19,680 mark

Written by Akash Pandey September 22, 2023 | 03:54 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 11,494 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.33% to 66,009.15 points, while the Nifty fell 0.34% to 19,674.30 points. The broader market was in a bearish mode while the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 11,494.9 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY MNC, gaining 3.39%, 0.21%, and 0.1%, respectively. Furthermore, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and SBI emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.82%, 2.58%, and 1.81%, respectively. Dr. Reddys Labs, Wipro, and UPL were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.62%, 2.4%, and 1.85%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 1.52%, 2.23%, and 0.52% to 3,132.43 points, 18,057.45 points, and 32,402.41 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ shed 245.14 points, or 1.82%, to 13,223.99 points.

INR goes up 0.22% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) strengthened 0.22% to settle at Rs. 82.93 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 58,850. The silver futures soared Rs. 445, or 0.61%, to Rs. 73,513. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.33% to settle at $90.53 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,643.12, which is a 0.39% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,595.51, down 0.90%. BNB and Cardano are listed at $211.17 (0.21% down) and $0.2452 (1.33% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.60% lower than yesterday at $0.0617.

