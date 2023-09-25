Sensex closes at 66,023 points, Nifty settles near 19,680 mark

Business

Sensex closes at 66,023 points, Nifty settles near 19,680 mark

Written by Akash Pandey September 25, 2023 | 04:02 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 soared 0.91% to 11,600 points

On Monday, the stock market closed on a flat note, with the Sensex settling at 66,023.69 points and Nifty ending at 19,674.55 points. The broader market indices were trading flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 105.75 points, or 0.91%, to 11,600.65 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, and NIFTY PVT BANK topped the list, edging up 1.5%, 0.55%, and 0.45%, respectively. The biggest gainers were Bajaj Finance, TATA Consumer Products, and Apollo Hospital, climbing 4.47%, 3.09%, and 2.07%, respectively. Hindalco, SBI Life Insurance, and Hero MotoCorp were trading in the red shedding 2.18%, 1.81%, and 1.62%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ended in the red, dropping to 3,115.61 points, 17,729.29 points, and 32,678.62 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 12.18 points, or 0.09%, to 13,211.81 points.

INR goes down 0.24% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.24% to settle at Rs. 83.14. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 58,865, and the latter at Rs. 73,265. The crude oil futures prices surged by $0.54, or 0.6% to $90.43 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,072.40, which is a 1.95% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,573.86, down 1.26%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $208.70 (0.95% down) and $0.2441 (0.67% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06068, which is down 1.49% from yesterday.

Share this timeline