Sensex climbs to 65,614 points, Nifty settles above 19,670 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:00 pm Nov 15, 202304:00 pm

Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, and Hindalco emerged as the top-performing stocks

On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 1.04% to 65,614.95 points while the Nifty climbed 1.18% to 19,675.45 points. The midcap indices reflected the broader market trend, as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.86% to close at 11,774.95 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY AUTO emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.87%, 2.52%, and 1.7%, respectively. Furthermore, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, and Hindalco emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 5.39%, 3.82%, and 3.81%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation, and IndusInd Bank, which plunged 1.77%, 1.08% and 0.87%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 3,072.83 points and 33,519.7 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 3.77% to 18,079 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 2.54% to 14,117.62 points.

INR goes up 0.24% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.24% to close at Rs. 83.14 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. While the gold futures gained Rs. 297, or 0.49%, to settle at Rs. 60,362, silver futures shot up by Rs. 630, or 0.88%, to Rs. 72,223. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.37, or 0.48% to $77.9 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $35,793.70 which is 1.94% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 3.00% and is trading at $1,987. BNB and Cardano are trading at $245.21 (0.13% down) and $0.3635 (0.18% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.49% lower than yesterday at $0.07367.