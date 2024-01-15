Sensex settles near 73,330 points, Nifty jumps to 22,100

By Akash Pandey 04:03 pm Jan 15, 202404:03 pm

Sensex crossed 73,000 mark for the first time today

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 1.05% to 73,327.94 points, the Nifty jumped 0.93% to 22,097.50 points. The broader market traded near the flat line, and the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.92% to 13,477.55 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Monday, NIFTY IT, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY ENERGY emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.83%, 1.75%, and 1.35%, respectively. Meanwhile, Wipro, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and HCL Tech emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 6.37%, 4.3%, and 3.06%, respectively. HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv lead the negative pack, plummeting 3.55%, 2.4%, and 1.2%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.17% and 0.9% to 16,216.33 points and 35,901.79 points, respectively. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15% to 2,886.29 points. In the US market, NASDAQ rose 2.58 points, or 0.02%, to 14,972.76 points.

INR goes up 0.06% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.06% to Rs. 82.88 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices shot up by 0.37% to Rs. 62,595, but the silver futures witnessed little movement, closing flat at Rs. 72,650. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.76% to $72.24 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

On Monday, the fuel prices held steady. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to retail at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $42,706.17, which is 0.75% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.92% and is selling at $2,528.32. BNB and Cardano are listed at $316.36 (3.93% up) and $0.5389 (1.20% down), respectively. Down 1.68% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.0813.