Boeing sets up warehouse in UP for supplying aircraft parts

By Rishabh Raj 03:50 pm Jan 15, 202403:50 pm

The facility began shipping parts to customers in December 2023

American aerospace giant Boeing has unveiled a 36,000-square-foot warehouse in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, to provide parts for its regional aviation clientele. The India Distribution Centre, operated in partnership with logistics provider DB Schenker, aims to enhance fleet utilization. Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India, said the warehouse would "support the emergent needs of spare parts for Boeing aircraft in India, reducing lead times, improving availability, and supporting the MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) industry here."

Strategic location and global distribution network

The India Distribution Centre is one of eight global facilities dedicated to storing and shipping spare parts for Boeing's commercial customers. It is located along India's Eastern Freight Corridor, near Delhi and the upcoming Jewar airport. William Ampofo, Vice President for Parts and Distribution Services and Supply Chain at Boeing Global Services called the center "another significant step forward in Boeing's strategy to provide parts and services when and where customers need them."

Collaboration with DB Schenker and first shipment

Boeing first announced its investment in the distribution center at the Aero Show in Bengaluru last year. The facility began shipping parts to customers in December 2023. Kinjal Pande, CEO at DB Schenker, Cluster India, and Indian Subcontinent, noted that "the complexities of warehousing and logistics, combined with Boeing's distinctive needs, provided us with an opportunity to build an innovative setup that meets the distinct spares support requirements of India's growing aviation industry."

Boeing's recent controversy

Boeing has recently been surrounded by controversies about its 737 MAX jets, creating a gaping hole in its reputation. On January 5, an Alaska Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after a panel ripped off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane mid-flight. This event triggered federal investigations, prompted urgent inspections, and resulted in a sharp decline in Boeing's stock prices.