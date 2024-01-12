What's the controversy surrounding Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

Boeing, a major player in aircraft manufacturing, has only one major rival: Airbus

Boeing is facing a torrent of negative headlines about its 737 MAX jets, causing a serious blow to its once-stellar reputation. Last week, an Alaska Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after a panel ripped off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane mid-flight. This incident led to federal investigations, immediate inspections, and a steep drop in stock prices of Boeing. Here's a detailed timeline of the aircraft manufacturer's challenging week.

The incident and immediate aftermath

On January 5, passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight faced a nerve-wracking situation when an exit door plug of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft detached in mid-air, causing depressurization. The flight, en route from Portland to Ontario, California, was cruising at 16,000 feet. Following this incident, on January 6, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered inspections of 171 Boeing planes worldwide, leading Alaska Airlines to cancel over 100 flights.

Investigations and inspections

On January 7, a schoolteacher reported to authorities that he had found the ripped fragment of the aircraft in his backyard. The next day, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines found loose bolts on the plug doors of at least five 737 MAX 9 aircraft. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) aerospace engineer Clint Crookshanks noted that parts holding the door plug in place showed signs of fracturing. Boeing's shares dropped over 8% during Monday's trading.

Boeing CEO admitted the company's mistake

On January 9, Boeing CEO David Calhoun admitted the company's mistake in a meeting with employees. The CEO promised complete transparency when working with regulators. On January 10, Alaska Airlines said it was waiting for revised safety documentation from Boeing and the FAA to begin the investigation of its fleet of 737-9 MAX aircraft. United Airlines and Alaska Airlines canceled hundreds of flights due to the incident and ongoing investigations, affecting numerous customers' travel plans.

Missing component found on an Indian Boeing 737 MAX plane

On January 9, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found a "missing washer" in an Indian Boeing 737 MAX airplane during a fleet inspection. The Indian Boeing 737 MAX fleet includes 40 planes from Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India Express. Out of that, 39 have been inspected with no issues found except for one with the missing washer, as per DGCA. Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India Express have reported no negative findings during their fleet inspections.

FAA launches an investigation

On January 11, the FAA announced an investigation into Boeing, questioning if the company failed to ensure the safety of its 737 MAX jets. The agency emphasized that Boeing's manufacturing practices must comply with high safety standards. The FAA also said the incident, which has set off a cascading effect throughout the airline industry, should have never happened and it cannot happen again.

Past safety concerns with 737 MAXs

This isn't the first time Boeing has faced safety concerns regarding its 737 MAX jets. Two crashes involving the 737 MAX 8 in Indonesia and Ethiopia in October 2018 and March 2019 claimed 346 lives, leading to a grounding of jets the world over. The FAA cleared Boeing's 737 MAX to resume flights in the US in November 2020. In December 2023, Boeing recommended airlines inspect their 737 MAX jets for potential loose hardware in the rudder control systems.