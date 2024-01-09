US airlines find loose parts on Boeing 737 MAX planes

By Rishabh Raj

Industry concerns about Boeing's aircraft have deepened further

United Airlines and Alaska Airlines have found loose parts on several grounded MAX 9 planes. This has raised new concerns about Boeing's manufacturing process. This issue surfaced when a panel blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday, forcing the pilots to land safely. Both airlines are now inspecting their fleets. Boeing's shares fell 8% in the previous trading session.

Initial checks reveal loose hardware and bolts

Alaska Airlines technicians discovered "loose hardware" on some planes during initial checks, while United Airlines found bolts needing tightening on multiple panels. A source revealed to Reuters that United found nearly 10 planes with loose bolts during preliminary checks, and this number may increase. Boeing, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the airlines are currently discussing inspection guidelines.

Boeing to revise guidelines; FAA approval needed for repairs

Boeing is likely to revise its guidelines submitted to airlines, and the FAA must approve these changes before repairs can start. Boeing stated it is dedicated to ensuring every airplane meets design specifications and the highest safety and quality standards. The company also expressed regret for the impact this issue has had on its customers and passengers.

Passenger concerns may increase pressure on Boeing

Passengers are reportedly concerned about the safety of the aircraft, even though only a few carriers use the MAX 9 model. These ongoing concerns may add pressure on Boeing, which has faced multiple production issues since the broader grounding of the 737 MAX family in March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. US aircraft safety expert John Cox referred to this as a "quality control problem."

Inspections are expected to take days; flight cancellations likely

Once the FAA approves the final process, inspections are expected to take several days, resulting in numerous flight cancellations. The FAA stated that planes would remain grounded "until operators complete enhanced inspections which include both left and right cabin door exit plugs, door components, and fasteners."