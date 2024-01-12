Sensex, Nifty end at record high: Check top gainers

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex, Nifty end at record high: Check top gainers

By Pradnesh Naik 04:02 pm Jan 12, 202404:02 pm

Gaining 8.08% since the opening bell, Infosys emerged as the top stock gainer today

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend to end at record high. The former rose 1.18% to 72,568.45 points while the latter gained 1.14% to end at 21,894.55 points. The broader market indices were flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 82.15 points, or 0.62%, to 13,353.8 points.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Friday?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Friday were NIFTY IT, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY REALTY, which rose 4.89%, 2.68%, and 1.77%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Infosys, ONGC, and Tech Mahindra, which climbed 8.08%, 5.57%, and 4.73%, respectively. Cipla, Apollo Hospital, and Ultratech Cement emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.19%, 1.12%, and 1.01%, respectively.

3/6

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,881.98 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 16,244.58 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 35,577.11 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 16.59 points, or 0.11%, to 14,953.06 points.

4/6

INR soars against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising 0.14% to Rs. 82.92 in forex trade on Friday. Both the gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.67% to Rs. 62,200, while that of silver futures climbed 0.78% to Rs. 71,908. The crude oil future prices also surged by $1.82, or 2.51% to $74.25 per barrel.

5/6

Fuel prices remained unaltered in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $45,985.49 which is 0.66% down from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $2,616.89, up by 0.11% in the past 24 hours. BNB and Cardano are priced at $309.70 (1.42% down) and $0.5793 (0.63% down), respectively. Down by 0.13% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08404.