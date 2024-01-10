Alaska Airlines door blowout mishap 'our mistake': Boeing CEO

1/5

Business 2 min read

Alaska Airlines door blowout mishap 'our mistake': Boeing CEO

By Rishabh Raj 12:31 pm Jan 10, 202412:31 pm

Boeing's stock price has fallen over 9% since the incident on Friday

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun admitted the company's error in the recent Alaska Airlines mid-air blowout incident, vowing "complete transparency" as they tackle the issue. Calhoun stated at a safety meeting, "We're going to approach this (by) number one acknowledging our mistake," and continued, "We're going to approach it with 100% and complete transparency every step of the way." The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is looking into the event, which involved a panel blowing out mid-flight, forcing an emergency landing.

2/5

What happened with Alaska Airlines?

On Friday, Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, built on Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, had to make an emergency landing in the US state of Oregon after an outer section of the plane ripped apart, supposedly due to some loose bolts. No injuries to passengers were reported and the plane, carrying 177 passengers and crew, landed safely.

3/5

FAA and Boeing working on inspection instructions

US regulators have grounded 171 737 MAX 9 planes with the same setup as the affected Alaska Airlines aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working with Boeing to finalize detailed inspection guidelines for these planes. The FAA mentioned that Boeing provided an initial version of instructions, which are now being revised based on feedback received. A Boeing representative said, "As part of the process, we are making updates based on their (FAA) feedback and requirements."

4/5

Alaska Airlines apologizes to affected customers

Hundreds of flights have been canceled due to the grounding of a fraction of the MAX fleet. Alaska Airlines apologized to affected customers in a post on X. "We understand that travel plans have been impacted, and we are doing everything possible to minimize the disruption," Alaska posted, reiterating that it is awaiting further direction from Boeing and the FAA. "Until then, the fleet will remain grounded," Alaska Airlines said.

5/5

Boeing stock price crashes

Boeing is under more pressure due to the recent crisis, as it's still dealing with the aftermath of the previous MAX crashes that resulted in a long grounding of their jets. Their stock price has fallen over 9% since the incident on Friday. Aviation experts believe that the problem is a quality control issue rather than a design flaw like the one that led to two fatal MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019.