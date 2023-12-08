Sensex soars 300 points, Nifty settles near 21,000 mark

Business 2 min read

By Akash Pandey 04:03 pm Dec 08, 202304:03 pm

HCL Tech, LTIMindtree, and JSW Steel emerged as the top-performing stocks

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.44% to 69,825.60 points while the Nifty gained 0.33% to end at 20,969.4 points. In contrast to the broader market trend, the midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 12,624.2 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY IT, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, which rose 1.29%, 1%, and 0.9%, respectively. Furthermore, HCL Tech, LTIMindtree, and JSW Steel emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.72%, 2.54%, and 2.47%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Adani Enterprises, ITC, and Adani Ports, which plunged 2.25%, 1.95%, and 1.61%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei declined by 0.07% and 1.7% to 16,334.37 points and 32,307.86 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.11% to 2,969.56 points. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 193.28 points, or 1.37%, to 14,339.99 points.

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.01% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 83.38 in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 62,483, and the latter at Rs. 74,500. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 2% to settle at $70.98 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

On Friday, the fuel prices held steady. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel maintains its rate at Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $43,135.43, which is a 0.44% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,349.42, up 4.92%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $234.12 (1.61% up) and $0.4958 (12.60% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.09672, up 1.51% from yesterday.