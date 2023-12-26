Sensex gains 230 points, Nifty settles above 21,440 mark

Business 2 min read

Sensex gains 230 points, Nifty settles above 21,440 mark

By Akash Pandey 03:58 pm Dec 26, 202303:58 pm

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 12,905 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.32% to 71336.80 points, the Nifty jumped 0.43% to 21,441.30 points. The broader market traded near the flat line, as the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.52% to 12,905.6 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY COMMODITIES, gaining 1.92%, 1.31%, and 1.26%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Divis Labs, Hero Motocorp, and NTPC, which climbed 4.56%, 3.35%, and 2.25%, respectively. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Infosys emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.82%, 1.6%, and 1.21%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.69% to 2,898.88 points, while Hang Seng Index declined 1.72% to 16,340.41 points. The Nikkei Index, however, witnessed a rise of 0.16%, closing at 33,305.85 points. In the US market, NASDAQ surged 0.17% to 14,989.03 points.

INR goes down 0.05% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.05% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 83.19 in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 63,114, the price of silver ended at Rs. 75,414. The crude oil futures fell by $0.5, or 0.68%, to $73.58 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

On Tuesday, the fuel prices held steady. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to retail at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $42,409.87, a 1.76% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 2.20% and is selling at $2,223.56. BNB and Cardano are trading at $273.63 (3.57% up) and $0.6034 (0.07% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 1.09% lower than yesterday at $0.09201.