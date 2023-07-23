Hero Karizma XMR 210 arrives on August 29: Check alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 23, 2023 | 10:41 am 3 min read

Hero Karizma XMR 210 will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp is set to reveal the Karizma XMR 210 in India on August 29. The 'Karizma' moniker is making a comeback on our shores after a hiatus of four years. To recall, the motorcycle was spotted in production-ready form at a dealers-only event in May. If you do not want to wait for it, check the top alternatives which you can buy now.

Firstly, let's take a look at Hero Karizma XMR 210

The upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210 will feature a sculpted fuel tank, sharp-looking full-fairing, a raised windscreen, all-LED lighting, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and designer alloy wheels. In terms of rider safety, the motorcycle will come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock unit. It will draw power from an all-new 210cc engine.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Starts at Rs. 1.42 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a sharp-looking LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a double-barrel exhaust, 17-inch designer wheels, and a slim LED taillight. For safety, the motorcycle comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, single/dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 197.75cc, 4-valve, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (20.2hp/16.8Nm).

Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Costs Rs. 1.49 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 features a muscular fuel tank, angular halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, clip-on handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, split-type seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, and sleek LED taillamp. It comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit for rider safety. It runs on a 199.5cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (24.13hp/18.5Nm).

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price starts at Rs. 1.5 lakh

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round halogen headlamp, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, and a circular LED taillamp. To ensure rider safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, single/dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine (20.2hp/27Nm).

Yamaha MT-15 V2: Price begins at Rs. 1.66 lakh

Yamaha MT-15 V2 gets a bi-functional projector LED headlamp with eyebrow-like DRLs, a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a sleek LED taillight, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Rider safety is ensured by disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It has a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a Variable Valve Actuation (18.1hp/14.2Nm).

