Auto

2022 Hero XPulse 200T previewed in a teaser: Check features

2022 Hero XPulse 200T previewed in a teaser: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 01, 2022, 12:58 pm 2 min read

2022 Hero XPulse 200T will sport cosmetic updates. Representative image (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp will launch the 2022 version of its XPulse 200T bike in India soon. In the latest development, the brand has put out a teaser image of the vehicle on its social media handles. The motorcycle will flaunt styling upgrades and updated mechanicals. It will be backed by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil/air-cooled, four-valve engine that makes 18.8hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 version of the XPulse 200T is expected to offer better looks and improved performance in comparison to the outgoing model.

It will be suitable for city duties as well as off-roading and should draw the attention of quite a few buyers in India.

Once it goes on sale, it will rival the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

Design The bike will flaunt a body-colored fly screen

The 2022 XPulse 200T will have a body-colored fly screen, a sloping fuel tank, a new belly pan, a single-piece seat with a tube-type pillion grab rail, front forks with gaiters, and a side-mounted exhaust. The motorbike will pack a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and shall ride on alloy wheels. It should store 13-liter of fuel and weigh around 154kg.

Information It will be fueled by a 19hp, 200cc engine

The new Hero XPulse 200T will run on a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil/air-cooled, four-valve engine that generates 18.8hp of power and 17.35Nm of peak torque. The motor will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety There will be disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Hero XPulse 200T will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information 2022 Hero XPulse 200T: Pricing and availability

Hero MotoCorp will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2022 XPulse 200T in India at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is likely to bear a price tag of around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).