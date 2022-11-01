Auto

#AutoBytes: These cars will be launched in India this November

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 01, 2022, 11:35 am 3 min read

Jeep, Toyota, Pravaig, and BYD will launch cars in India this month (Photo credit: Jeep)

The month of November is shaping up to be a good one for the automobile industry with a slew of car launches on the way. As the year is coming to an end, several automakers, including Jeep, Toyota, Pravaig, and BYD, will introduce their latest products in India. Let us have a look at all the four-wheelers headed our way this month.

Car #1 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Launch slated for November 11

Jeep's fourth locally-assembled model, the Grand Cherokee, should cost around Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom). The car features a muscular hood, a seven-slat grille with a mesh pattern, alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillights. Inside, there are five seats, a sunroof, a head-up display, and a 10.1-inch infotainment console. Here, it will run on a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine (375hp/637Nm) linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Car #2 Toyota Innova Hycross: To be launched on November 25

Toyota Innova Hycross is tipped to cost around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV will have a hexagonal grille, swept-back headlamps, and 10-spoke alloy wheels. A panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a touchscreen infotainment system will be available inside. It will run on a 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid engine linked to an e-CVT gearbox. A 2.0-liter petrol mill with strong hybrid technology will also be available.

Car #3 Pravaig electric SUV: Will be introduced on November 25

Pravaig's electric SUV may carry a price tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will flaunt a clamshell hood, LED headlights, a closed-off grille, and alloy wheels. Inside, there will be a sunroof, a large infotainment panel, and airbags. It should be powered by a single/dual-motor setup paired with a battery pack. The EV will have a driving range of over 500km.

Car #4 BYD Atto 3: Prices will be revealed this month

BYD Atto 3 may be priced at around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV offers a chrome-finished grille, upswept headlights, 18-inch dual-tone, alloy wheels, and a full-length LED taillamp. Ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, are present inside. It packs an electric motor linked to a 60.48kWh battery. The setup makes 201hp/310Nm. The car delivers a 521km range.

Car #5 Toyota Glanza CNG will also debut this November

The Toyota Glanza CNG may bear a starting price figure of around Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The four-wheeler should offer a chromed mono-slat grille, projector LED headlights, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, there will be a head-up display, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags. It will be backed by a 76hp, 1.2-liter DualJet engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.