CNG-powered Toyota Glanza in the works; details revealed: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 19, 2022, 02:27 pm 2 min read

The boot space of the CNG-powered Toyota Glanza will be drastically reduced (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota is gearing up to launch a CNG-powered Glanza in the Indian market. Now, leaked documents showcasing the approval for the vehicle from the Delhi Transport Department have surfaced online. The CNG model should carry a premium over the petrol-powered variant and might be offered in three trim levels: S, G, and V. It will retain the 1.2-liter DualJet engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota, much like every other auto manufacturer, is moving toward a green future with BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and hybrid powertrains.

While complete electrification will take time and hybridization is a costly affair, the Japanese automaker is opting for the CNG-petrol setup as a mass-market green alternative for India.

This will be the first CNG-powered offering for the brand.

Exteriors The hatchback will sport projector headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Toyota Glanza CNG should remain visually identical to the petrol-powered version and feature a sculpted bonnet, a chromed mono-slat grille, projector LED headlights with DRLs, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. The hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, chromed window lining, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Split-type LED taillights and a roof-mounted antenna will grace the rear end.

Information It will be backed by a 1.2-liter, DualJet engine

The CNG-powered Glanza will retain the 1.2-liter DualJet engine from the current model. The mill develops 89hp of power while running on petrol, and will put out 76hp when running on CNG. The variant will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature a head-up display and six airbags

On the inside, the feature list will be identical to the petrol-powered Glanza. The hatchback will feature a dual-tone dashboard, a head-up display, keyless entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety will be ensured by six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Toyota Glanza CNG: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the CNG-powered Glanza should be disclosed by Toyota in the coming weeks. We expect the hatchback to carry a premium over the petrol-powered model, which starts at Rs. 6.59 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.