Facelifted Volvo XC40's details revealed ahead of launch: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 19, 2022, 11:09 am 2 min read

The new Volvo XC40 will feature an air purifier with AQI meter. Representative image (Photo credit: Volvo)

Volvo is set to launch the facelifted version of the XC40 in India on September 21. Now, the feature list of the MY-2023 SUV has been leaked online ahead of its debut. The list provides insight on what to expect from the upcoming vehicle. The four-wheeler will be up for grabs in a single mild-hybrid variant.

Volvo is considered a pioneer of vehicular safety since its inception.

With a shift toward green mobility solutions, the Swedish carmaker has been slowly phasing out pure-ICE powertrains with petrol-hybrid and all-electric ones.

The upcoming XC40 will feature the tried-and-tested 2.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain, that does duties on its elder siblings the XC60 and XC90, albeit in a slightly detuned avatar.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt "Thor's hammer" LED headlights

Volvo XC40 (facelift) will retain the overall silhouette from the outgoing model and shall feature a clamshell bonnet, "Thor's hammer" LED headlights, a frameless grille design, and a wide air dam. The SUV will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and new 18-inch designer wheels. Vertically stacked LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna will be available at the rear end.

Information It will be backed by a 2.0-liter, mild-hybrid powertrain

The updated XC40 will be powered by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The setup should generate a maximum power of 197hp and a peak torque of 300Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature ventilated seats and connected car technology

The upcoming XC40 will get a spacious five-seater cabin with active noise control for a better in-cabin experience. The SUV will feature an air purifier with multi-filter and AQI meter, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, a crystal gear knob, multi-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and an updated infotainment panel. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Volvo XC40 (facelift): Pricing

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the facelifted XC40 will be announced by Volvo during its launch event on September 21. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which retails at Rs. 44.5 lakh (ex-showroom).