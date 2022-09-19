Keeway K300 R vs KTM RC 390: Which is better?
Keeway has introduced its first-ever supersport offering for the Indian market, the K300 R, with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hungarian bikemaker plans to dethrone the reigning champion, the KTM RC 390, in the sub-500cc sports motorcycle category. While the former features aggressive big-bike looks, the latter is equipped with electronics such as cornering ABS and traction control.
- Austrian marque KTM introduced the RC 390 in the middleweight segment in 2014. The supersport has been praised by critics and customers for its focused ride and handling characteristics.
- The motorcycle acts as a stepping stone for riders wanting to move up to the liter-class motorcycles.
- However, the competition is now heating up in form of the Keeway K300 R.
The Keeway K300 R has a muscular 12-liter fuel tank, dual-pod LED headlight, angular mirrors, split-type seats, a clip-on handlebar, 17-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, and a sleek LED taillamp. The KTM RC 390 flaunts a large 13.7-liter fuel tank, LED headlight with DRLs, split seats with a bolt-on subframe, a side-slung exhaust, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a full-color TFT instrument console.
The K300 R is powered by a 292cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 27.5hp of power and 25Nm of torque. The RC 390 is fueled by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. Both motorcycles have a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. However, the KTM bike also gets a quick-shifter.
In terms of rider safety, both the K300 R and RC 390 are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. However, the RC 390 also gets a cornering function for its ABS module alongside traction control. Suspension duties are handled by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end on both motorcycles.
In India, the Keeway K300 R retails between Rs. 2.99 lakh and Rs. 3.2 lakh, while the KTM RC 390 can be yours at Rs. 3.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While the K300 R does offer an aggressive big-bike feel, our vote goes in favor of the RC 390 for its better electronics package and a more powerful engine.