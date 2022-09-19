Auto

Keeway K300 R vs KTM RC 390: Which is better?

Keeway K300 R vs KTM RC 390: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 19, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Both bikes are equipped with all-LED lighting setup.

Keeway has introduced its first-ever supersport offering for the Indian market, the K300 R, with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hungarian bikemaker plans to dethrone the reigning champion, the KTM RC 390, in the sub-500cc sports motorcycle category. While the former features aggressive big-bike looks, the latter is equipped with electronics such as cornering ABS and traction control.

Context Why does this story matter?

Austrian marque KTM introduced the RC 390 in the middleweight segment in 2014. The supersport has been praised by critics and customers for its focused ride and handling characteristics.

The motorcycle acts as a stepping stone for riders wanting to move up to the liter-class motorcycles.

However, the competition is now heating up in form of the Keeway K300 R.

Design Keeway K300 R offers an overall aggressive design

The Keeway K300 R has a muscular 12-liter fuel tank, dual-pod LED headlight, angular mirrors, split-type seats, a clip-on handlebar, 17-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, and a sleek LED taillamp. The KTM RC 390 flaunts a large 13.7-liter fuel tank, LED headlight with DRLs, split seats with a bolt-on subframe, a side-slung exhaust, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a full-color TFT instrument console.

Performance KTM RC 390 is backed a more powerful engine

The K300 R is powered by a 292cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 27.5hp of power and 25Nm of torque. The RC 390 is fueled by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. Both motorcycles have a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. However, the KTM bike also gets a quick-shifter.

Safety Both are equipped with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, both the K300 R and RC 390 are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. However, the RC 390 also gets a cornering function for its ABS module alongside traction control. Suspension duties are handled by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end on both motorcycles.

Our verdict Keeway K300 R vs KTM RC 390: Which is better?

In India, the Keeway K300 R retails between Rs. 2.99 lakh and Rs. 3.2 lakh, while the KTM RC 390 can be yours at Rs. 3.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While the K300 R does offer an aggressive big-bike feel, our vote goes in favor of the RC 390 for its better electronics package and a more powerful engine.