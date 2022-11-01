Auto

Jeep CJ Surge concept arrives as a rugged, all-electric off-roader

Stellantis's accessories division Mopar has showcased the Jeep CJ Surge concept at the SEMA auto show in the US. It is unlikely to head to production any time soon. As for the highlights, the car bears a retro-inspired look and offers a bare-bones cabin. It is backed by an electric powertrain whose range figures are yet to be disclosed.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Jeep CJ Surge concept previews Mopar's future zero-emission powertrain components and their applications in EV conversions. It will not be up for sale.

The car has a rugged appearance and can traverse off-road conditions with ease thanks to its massive all-terrain tires.

The CJ Surge is not Mopar's showstopper at SEMA. It is bringing 10 more concept cars to the event.

Exteriors The car has LED headlamps and 35-inch tires

The Jeep CJ Surge concept flaunts a sculpted hood, a blacked-out grille with slats, and circular LED headlights. It is flanked by Wrangler JK Rubicon bumpers, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out wheels shod in 35-inch BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. A blacked-out bumper and rectangular taillights grace the rear end. It sports a shade called Copper Canyon, with Surf Blue and gloss black accents.

Information A 50kWh battery pack is offered

The Jeep CJ Surge concept is fueled by a 400V, electric drive module with a peak output of 268hp. It is linked to a 50kWh battery pack. Power is sent to all four wheels via a two-speed transfer case.

Interiors The EV gets a roll cage and cropped windshield

The Jeep CJ Surge concept has a minimalist cabin with a cropped windshield, a gauge that shows the battery's state of charge, a Wrangler JK center console with a rotary shifter knob, and a steering wheel with a JPP horn pad badge. It provides a roll cage for the passengers' safety and houses two seats wrapped in black Sedoso cloth with Surf Blue stitching.

Information What about its availability?

The Jeep CJ Surge is a concept vehicle and will not enter production in the near future. However, Mopar is exploring a propulsion system that could be used to convert existing ICE cars into zero-emission vehicles.