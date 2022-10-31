Lexus LX500d to be launched next month; bookings now open
Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus will launch its LX500d SUV in India by the end of November. Its bookings are open against a payment of Rs. 25 lakh. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler bears an aggressive look and offers a luxurious tech-loaded cabin. It runs on a 3.3-liter twin-turbo, V6 diesel engine that puts out a maximum power of 305hp.
- The Lexus LX500d is based on the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and will arrive in India in limited numbers. Each dealer will get only 10 units.
- The car will debut on our shores via the completely built unit (CBU) route and will be offered only with a diesel engine.
- It will rival the likes of Range Rover, BMW X7, and the Mercedes-Benz GLS.
The Lexus LX500d has a boxy appearance, featuring a humongous chromed grille, swept-back headlights with L-shaped DRLs, wide air vents, and a silvered skid plate. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, side steppers, and multi-spoke wheels. LED taillamps connected by a light bar and a tailgate with 'LEXUS' lettering on it are available on the rear.
The Lexus LX500d draws power from a 3.3-liter, twin-turbo, V6 diesel engine that makes 305hp/700Nm. The mill is linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system. It also gets multi-terrain modes for off-roading.
Lexus LX500d has a luxurious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a large center console with an armrest on it, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a twin-screen setup with an upper 12.3-inch unit for infotainment and a lower 7.0-inch display for showing off-road data and climate control functions. An engine start/stop button that doubles up as a fingerprint reader is also available.
In India, the Lexus LX500d SUV is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3 crore (ex-showroom). The car should be delivered in our country between January and March next year.