Lexus LX500d to be launched next month; bookings now open

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 31, 2022, 06:21 pm 2 min read

Lexus LX500d is based on the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 (Photo credit: Lexus)

Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus will launch its LX500d SUV in India by the end of November. Its bookings are open against a payment of Rs. 25 lakh. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler bears an aggressive look and offers a luxurious tech-loaded cabin. It runs on a 3.3-liter twin-turbo, V6 diesel engine that puts out a maximum power of 305hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Lexus LX500d is based on the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and will arrive in India in limited numbers. Each dealer will get only 10 units.

The car will debut on our shores via the completely built unit (CBU) route and will be offered only with a diesel engine.

It will rival the likes of Range Rover, BMW X7, and the Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Exteriors The SUV has a gigantic grille and LED taillamps

The Lexus LX500d has a boxy appearance, featuring a humongous chromed grille, swept-back headlights with L-shaped DRLs, wide air vents, and a silvered skid plate. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, side steppers, and multi-spoke wheels. LED taillamps connected by a light bar and a tailgate with 'LEXUS' lettering on it are available on the rear.

Information It is fueled by a 305hp, 3.3-liter engine

The Lexus LX500d draws power from a 3.3-liter, twin-turbo, V6 diesel engine that makes 305hp/700Nm. The mill is linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system. It also gets multi-terrain modes for off-roading.

Interiors The car gets a fingerprint reader

Lexus LX500d has a luxurious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a large center console with an armrest on it, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a twin-screen setup with an upper 12.3-inch unit for infotainment and a lower 7.0-inch display for showing off-road data and climate control functions. An engine start/stop button that doubles up as a fingerprint reader is also available.

Information Lexus LX500d: Pricing and availability

In India, the Lexus LX500d SUV is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3 crore (ex-showroom). The car should be delivered in our country between January and March next year.