Suzuki Hayabusa Bol d'Or breaks cover; only 100 units available

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 31, 2022, 04:52 pm 2 min read

Suzuki Hayabusa Bol d'Or is exclusive to the French market (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled the Bol d'Or edition of its Hayabusa motorbike in France. Its production is limited to just 100 units. The variant gets mechanical upgrades and flaunts several cosmetic changes, including new paintwork and a rear seat cowl. It is backed by a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 190hp.

The limited-run Suzuki Hayabusa commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Bol d'Or 24-hour motorbike endurance racing event in France.

The Hayabusa is already known for its ultra-premium factor and now this Bol d'Or variant makes it even more exclusive.

Bookings for the two-wheeler in France are now open. Sadly, it will not make its way to our shores.

Design The bike sports Bol d'Or stickers and a large windshield

Suzuki Hayabusa Bol d'Or sports a larger windscreen, a flatter seat, an Akrapovic exhaust, and a shorter tail. It flaunts a dual-tone black and gold paintwork. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a TFT LCD instrument cluster, and rides on seven-spoke wheels shod in Bridgestone tires. A SERT Factory Workshop aluminum number plate and Bol d'Or stickers on the fairings are also available.

Information It runs on a 190hp, liquid-cooled engine

The Suzuki Hayabusa Bol d'Or draws power from a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 190hp and a peak torque of 150Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Suzuki Hayabusa Bol d'Or is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with traction control, launch control, anti-lift control, and riding modes for better handling. Suspension duties on the supersport bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Suzuki Hayabusa Bol d'Or: Pricing

In France, the Suzuki Hayabusa Bol d'Or bike sports a price figure of €27,499 (around Rs. 22.6 lakh). Owners of this supersport will also get a free rug to park it on.