Hero MotoCorp's XPulse 200 2V ADV discontinued in India

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 16, 2022, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Hero Xpulse 200 2V draws power from a 199.6cc engine. (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the XPulse 200 2V in the Indian market. The motorcycle has been taken off the company's website. The automaker has not specified the reason for taking the two-wheeler off the shelves. However, we expect it to be due to a lack of demand and the introduction of the slightly refined 4V model. It was offered with matte paint schemes.

Why does this story matter?

In 2017, Hero MotoCorp unveiled the XPulse 200 2V at the EICMA Show in Italy as a replacement for the Impulse model.

The discontinuation of the motorcycle has come a few months after the automaker introduced the 4-valve variant of the bike in India.

The automaker is planning to add a 300cc ADV offering to its XPulse line-up as well.

It flaunts a round LED headlamp and wire-spoked wheels

The Hero XPulse 200 2V flaunts an off-road-biased design language with a chiseled fuel tank, a single-piece flat seat with a pillion grab rail, a round headlamp, high-set handlebars with arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and an upright windscreen. The bike packs a full-LED setup for lighting and a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The two-wheeler rides on wire-spoked wheels and tips the scales at 154kg.

It draws power from 200cc, oil-cooled engine

The Hero XPulse 200 2V is powered by a 199.6cc, oil-cooled, 2-valve, single-cylinder engine that is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill produces a maximum power of 17.8hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 16.45Nm at 6,500rpm.

The two-wheeler gets disc brakes and single-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero XPulse 200 2V is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks with double DU bush on the front side and a 10-step rider-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Hero Xpulse 200 2V: Pricing

Before going off the shelves, Hero XPulse 200 2V carried a price tag of Rs. 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. We expect the bikemaker to introduce the 300cc ADV offering soon, to fill the void created by the off-roader.