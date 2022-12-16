Auto

Prior to launch, bookings for 2023 Triumph Street Triple open

Prior to launch, bookings for 2023 Triumph Street Triple open

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 16, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

2023 Triumph Street Triple range is powered by 765cc, inline-triple engine (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

British marque Triumph Motorcycles has opened the order books for the 2023 iterations of the Street Triple R and RS, ahead of their official launch in India. Potential customers can pre-book the motorcycles against a token amount of Rs. 50,000 at the brand's dealerships. The streetfighters feature a sharper design with reworked body panels and draw power from a 765cc inline-triple engine.

Why does this story matter?

The Street Triple made its debut in 2007 to replace the iconic 600 Speed Four and has been one of the most popular and user-friendly models for Triumph Motorcycles ever since.

The 2023 version of the streetfighter features an aggressive design while retaining the overall silhouette of the outgoing model.

When launched in India, it will rival the Ducati Monster and Kawasaki Z900.

The motorcycles sport split-type seats and twin-pod LED headlight

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and RS feature a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlight with eyebrow-like DRLs, bar-end mirrors, split-type seats with an optional rear seat cowl, a wide handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, and a thin tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. They pack a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

They are backed by a 765cc, inline-triple engine

The 2023 Street Triple R and RS are powered by the same 765cc, 12-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-triple engine. While the R variant produces 120hp/80Nm, the RS model develops 130hp/80Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The bikes are equipped with cornering ABS and traction control

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Street Triple R and RS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and several riding modes. The suspension duties are handled by Showa inverted forks at the front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of the motorcycles.

2023 Triumph Street Triple: Pricing

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and RS will be launched in early 2023. The pre-bookings have started against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. We expect them to carry a premium over the outgoing models, which start at Rs. 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.