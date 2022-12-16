Auto
Prior to launch, bookings for 2023 Triumph Street Triple open
British marque Triumph Motorcycles has opened the order books for the 2023 iterations of the Street Triple R and RS, ahead of their official launch in India. Potential customers can pre-book the motorcycles against a token amount of Rs. 50,000 at the brand's dealerships. The streetfighters feature a sharper design with reworked body panels and draw power from a 765cc inline-triple engine.
Why does this story matter?
- The Street Triple made its debut in 2007 to replace the iconic 600 Speed Four and has been one of the most popular and user-friendly models for Triumph Motorcycles ever since.
- The 2023 version of the streetfighter features an aggressive design while retaining the overall silhouette of the outgoing model.
- When launched in India, it will rival the Ducati Monster and Kawasaki Z900.
The motorcycles sport split-type seats and twin-pod LED headlight
The 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and RS feature a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlight with eyebrow-like DRLs, bar-end mirrors, split-type seats with an optional rear seat cowl, a wide handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, and a thin tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. They pack a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.
They are backed by a 765cc, inline-triple engine
The 2023 Street Triple R and RS are powered by the same 765cc, 12-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-triple engine. While the R variant produces 120hp/80Nm, the RS model develops 130hp/80Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The bikes are equipped with cornering ABS and traction control
In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Street Triple R and RS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and several riding modes. The suspension duties are handled by Showa inverted forks at the front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of the motorcycles.
2023 Triumph Street Triple: Pricing
The 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and RS will be launched in early 2023. The pre-bookings have started against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. We expect them to carry a premium over the outgoing models, which start at Rs. 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.