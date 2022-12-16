Auto

Is BMW Motorrad developing a sporty R 12 cruiser motorcycle?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 16, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

BMW R 12 will likely flaunt an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German bikemaker BMW Motorrad is likely developing a sporty cruiser motorcycle based on the R 18. The brand has trademarked the "R 12" moniker in Germany and filed an application for the word "R12 S" as well. To recall, the company filed fresh trademark applications in Australia and the United States, for the same, a few weeks back.

Why does this story matter?

While BMW Motorrad shied away from the cruiser segment in the past, it entered the category with a bang with its flagship R 18 motorcycle.

It flaunts a classic cruiser silhouette with a feet-forward stance and rivals the likes of Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle in various global markets.

However, the brand now plans to compete with the Ducati Diavel in the 1,200cc sporty category.

The motorcycle might flaunt a teardrop-shaped fuel tank

The upcoming BMW R 12 will retain the overall design of its elder sibling, the R 18, and flaunt a large teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, circular mirrors, a round headlamp unit with LED lighting, a rider-only saddle, rounded fenders, dual exhausts, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle should likely pack an analog instrument console and ride on designer wheels.

It will draw power from a 1,200cc, boxer-twin engine

The technical specifications of the upcoming BMW R 12 are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the cruiser to draw power from an all-new 1,200cc, boxer-twin engine. Transmission duties should be handled by the same 6-speed gearbox from the R 18.

The bike will likely get disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the new BMW R 12 should come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the sporty cruiser bike will likely be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming BMW R 12 should be disclosed by the brand at its launch event. If launched in India, we expect the sporty cruiser motorcycle to carry a competitive starting price tag of around Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom).