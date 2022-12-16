Auto

Tata Motors signs MoU to supply 5,000 XPRES-T EVs

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 16, 2022, 02:52 pm 2 min read

Tata XPRES-T has a top speed of 80km/h (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has bagged an order of 5,000 units for its XPRES-T EV. The brand has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mumbai-based Everest Fleet Private Limited for the special order, as an effort to uphold the objective of a clean and green environment. The carmaker has already handed over 100 units of the all-electric sedan to them.

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is one of the largest carmakers in India in the EV segment, with a market share of 87%.

It is considered as one of the first promoters of mass-market and relatively affordable EVs on our shores.

Based on the same platform as the Tigor EV, the XPRES-T is exclusively designed for commercial use, keeping in mind the needs of fleet owners.

The sedan flaunts a closed-off grille and steel wheels

The Tata XPRES-T follows the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a closed-off black grille with an EV badge and blue-colored accents, halogen headlamps, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. The sedan is flanked on the sides by blacked-out ORVMs and B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels with covers. Wrap-around taillamps and a roof-mounted antenna grace the rear.

It is equipped with a 21.5kWh battery pack

The Tata XPRES-T draws power from a 3-Phase AC Induction motor linked to a 21.5kWh battery pack. The setup churns out 40.2hp of maximum power and 105Nm of peak torque. The EV promises a range of up to 213km on a single charge.

The EV features fabric upholstery and automatic climate control

On the inside, the Tata XPRES-T gets a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, fabric upholstery, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs an analog instrument cluster with a small MID display and a two-din information system by Harman. The safety of the passengers is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and regenerative braking.

Tata XPRES-T: Pricing

In India, the Tata XPRES-T EV is primarily meant for fleet use. The base XM+ variant retails at Rs. 13.04 lakh, while the range-topping XT+ model costs Rs. 13.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) including FAME incentive and state subsidy, New Delhi).