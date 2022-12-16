Auto

Yamaha to introduce MT-07, MT-09, and YZF-R7 in India soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 16, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

Yamaha's MT range flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese brand Yamaha is gearing up to launch new big bikes in the Indian market soon. The models set for launch are MT-07, MT-09, and YZF-R7. Globally, the motorcycles are available in their 2023 avatars and follow the brand's modern design philosophy with much sharper looks than the outgoing versions. The two-wheelers will arrive via the Completely Built Up (CBU) route on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

Yamaha's MT and YZF range of motorcycles are touted as some of the most capable models, both on the racetracks and on the streets.

While the two-wheelers have been available in various global markets for quite a long time, Yamaha has now decided to launch the middleweight line-up in India as well.

However, they will be direct imports, much like the R1M model.

Yamaha MT-07

The Yamaha MT-07 sits on a tubular frame and flaunts a muscular fuel tank, an angular projector LED headlight with split-type DRLs, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and an LED taillight. The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock absorber. It draws power from a 689cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 72hp/67Nm.

Yamaha YZF-R7

The Yamaha YZF-R7 has a 12.8-liter fuel tank, a bi-LED headlamp, a tall windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, and an aerodynamic tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. The supersport is equipped with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The bike is powered by a 689cc, parallel-twin engine that churns out 72hp/67Nm.

Yamaha MT-09

The Yamaha MT-09 sports a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a bi-LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. The streetfighter is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with ABS, inverted front forks, and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear. It is fueled by an 847cc, inline-triple engine that develops 113.4hp/87.5Nm.

How much will they cost?

In the US market, the Yamaha MT-07 costs $8,199 (approximately Rs. 6.78 lakh), the YZF-R7 retails at $9,199 (roughly Rs. 7.61 lakh), and the MT-09 sets you back by $9,799 (around Rs. 8.11 lakh), excluding destination and freight fees. However, the bikes will carry a hefty premium in India, as they will arrive via the Completely Built Up (CBU) route.