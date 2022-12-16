Auto
Yamaha to introduce MT-07, MT-09, and YZF-R7 in India soon
Japanese brand Yamaha is gearing up to launch new big bikes in the Indian market soon. The models set for launch are MT-07, MT-09, and YZF-R7. Globally, the motorcycles are available in their 2023 avatars and follow the brand's modern design philosophy with much sharper looks than the outgoing versions. The two-wheelers will arrive via the Completely Built Up (CBU) route on our shores.
Why does this story matter?
- Yamaha's MT and YZF range of motorcycles are touted as some of the most capable models, both on the racetracks and on the streets.
- While the two-wheelers have been available in various global markets for quite a long time, Yamaha has now decided to launch the middleweight line-up in India as well.
- However, they will be direct imports, much like the R1M model.
Yamaha MT-07
The Yamaha MT-07 sits on a tubular frame and flaunts a muscular fuel tank, an angular projector LED headlight with split-type DRLs, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and an LED taillight. The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock absorber. It draws power from a 689cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 72hp/67Nm.
Yamaha YZF-R7
The Yamaha YZF-R7 has a 12.8-liter fuel tank, a bi-LED headlamp, a tall windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, and an aerodynamic tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. The supersport is equipped with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The bike is powered by a 689cc, parallel-twin engine that churns out 72hp/67Nm.
Yamaha MT-09
The Yamaha MT-09 sports a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a bi-LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. The streetfighter is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with ABS, inverted front forks, and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear. It is fueled by an 847cc, inline-triple engine that develops 113.4hp/87.5Nm.
How much will they cost?
In the US market, the Yamaha MT-07 costs $8,199 (approximately Rs. 6.78 lakh), the YZF-R7 retails at $9,199 (roughly Rs. 7.61 lakh), and the MT-09 sets you back by $9,799 (around Rs. 8.11 lakh), excluding destination and freight fees. However, the bikes will carry a hefty premium in India, as they will arrive via the Completely Built Up (CBU) route.