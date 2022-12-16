Auto

Maruti Suzuki halts production line for three-door Jimny: Here's why

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 16, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny (five-door) will feature an all-black interior. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has paused the production of the three-door Jimny at its facility in Haryana since October. It has been done to make changes in the production line for the capable off-roader's upcoming five-door model. The all-new SUV is expected to make its debut on our shores by early 2023. To recall, the four-wheeler has been spotted doing test runs in recent months.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the most capable SUVs across the globe, the Jimny has a functional design and a reliable four-wheel-drive system to tackle almost any terrain.

Ever since its arrival in the 1970s, the SUV has only been offered in a three-door version.

However, with the rapidly evolving demands of the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki has decided to add a practical five-door variant.

The SUV will sport round headlights and heavy-duty alloy wheels

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny (five-door) model will retain the silhouette of the three-door version and follow a rugged design philosophy. The SUV will flaunt a clamshell hood, round headlamps with DRLs, a vertical-slatted grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, a raked windscreen, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-out wheel arches with black cladding, and heavy-duty alloy wheels. Bumper-mounted taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will grace the rear.

It will draw power from a 1.5-liter, K-series engine

The five-door Jimny will be offered with the same 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that is available in Ciaz and Brezza. The mill generates 104hp/138Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with the capable "AllGrip Pro" all-wheel-drive system.

The car will feature premium upholstery and multiple airbags

The interiors of the upcoming Jimny (five-door) are under wraps. We expect the SUV to get a spacious five-seater cabin and feature a minimalist all-black dashboard, premium upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a large infotainment panel with various connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be taken care of by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny (five-door): Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the five-door Jimny model in India will be revealed by Maruti Suzuki during its launch event in the coming months. We expect the capable off-roader to be priced at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).