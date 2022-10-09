Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport v/s Hyundai VENUE N Line: A comparison
Mahindra has launched the highly-awaited Turbosport version of the XUV300 in India with an all-new 1.2-liter, mStallion, T-GDi petrol engine that churns out 130hp of power. It is currently the most powerful vehicle in the sub-4m SUV segment and aims to challenge the segment leader, the Hyundai VENUE N Line. Can the new challenger snatch the crown from the reigning champion? Let's find out.
- In 2019, Mahindra introduced the XUV300 in the competitive compact SUV segment, primarily to take on the rivals from Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki.
- The car was received warmly by critics but was unable the set the sales charts on fire as expected by the homegrown automaker.
- The brand is now planning to claw back some market share by introducing the highly-awaited Turbosport variant.
Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport has a muscular bonnet, projector headlights, LED DRLs, red highlights on a blacked-out grille and air dam, "Twin Peaks" logos, stylish wheels, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillights. Hyundai VENUE N Line flaunts a sculpted hood, a dark chrome "Parametric" grille, projector LED headlights, sporty red accents on the body, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and connected H-shaped LED taillights.
The XUV300 Turbosport is powered by a 1.2-liter, mStallion, T-GDI, turbo-petrol engine that develops a maximum power of 130hp, peak torque of 250Nm, and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The VENUE N Line is backed by a 1.0-liter, inline-triple, turbocharged petrol mill that produces a maximum power of 118hp, a peak torque of 172Nm, and is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
The XUV300 Turbosport has a spacious cabin with an all-black color scheme, red-colored inserts, premium leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The VENUE N Line features a sporty all-black interior with red trims, reclining rear seats, automatic climate control, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Amazon Alexa. Both cars get multiple airbags.
Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport is priced between Rs. 10.35 lakh and Rs. 12.9 lakh, while the Hyundai VENUE N Line ranges between Rs. 12.16 lakh and Rs. 13.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The VENUE has a modern design philosophy and a tech-biased cabin. However, our vote goes in favor of the XUV300 for its spacious interior, powerful engine, and rugged SUV appeal.