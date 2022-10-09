Auto

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport v/s Hyundai VENUE N Line: A comparison

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport v/s Hyundai VENUE N Line: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 09, 2022, 05:15 am 3 min read

Both SUVs feature a turbo-petrol engine

Mahindra has launched the highly-awaited Turbosport version of the XUV300 in India with an all-new 1.2-liter, mStallion, T-GDi petrol engine that churns out 130hp of power. It is currently the most powerful vehicle in the sub-4m SUV segment and aims to challenge the segment leader, the Hyundai VENUE N Line. Can the new challenger snatch the crown from the reigning champion? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2019, Mahindra introduced the XUV300 in the competitive compact SUV segment, primarily to take on the rivals from Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki.

The car was received warmly by critics but was unable the set the sales charts on fire as expected by the homegrown automaker.

The brand is now planning to claw back some market share by introducing the highly-awaited Turbosport variant.

Exteriors The XUV300 has a more aggressive appearance

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport has a muscular bonnet, projector headlights, LED DRLs, red highlights on a blacked-out grille and air dam, "Twin Peaks" logos, stylish wheels, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillights. Hyundai VENUE N Line flaunts a sculpted hood, a dark chrome "Parametric" grille, projector LED headlights, sporty red accents on the body, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and connected H-shaped LED taillights.

Performance The XUV300 gets a more powerful engine

The XUV300 Turbosport is powered by a 1.2-liter, mStallion, T-GDI, turbo-petrol engine that develops a maximum power of 130hp, peak torque of 250Nm, and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The VENUE N Line is backed by a 1.0-liter, inline-triple, turbocharged petrol mill that produces a maximum power of 118hp, a peak torque of 172Nm, and is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors VENUE N Line features reclining rear seat and ambient lighting

The XUV300 Turbosport has a spacious cabin with an all-black color scheme, red-colored inserts, premium leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The VENUE N Line features a sporty all-black interior with red trims, reclining rear seats, automatic climate control, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Amazon Alexa. Both cars get multiple airbags.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport is priced between Rs. 10.35 lakh and Rs. 12.9 lakh, while the Hyundai VENUE N Line ranges between Rs. 12.16 lakh and Rs. 13.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The VENUE has a modern design philosophy and a tech-biased cabin. However, our vote goes in favor of the XUV300 for its spacious interior, powerful engine, and rugged SUV appeal.