Maruti Suzuki S-Cross removed from official company website in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 09, 2022, 05:11 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was introduced in India in 2015 (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has quietly discontinued the S-Cross in India. The flagship SUV offering has been replaced by the Grand Vitara in the brand's NEXA portfolio. It was introduced here in 2015 and has received multiple updates over the years to compete against the likes of the Hyundai VENUE and Kia Sonet. However, with diminishing demand, the company has finally pulled the plug on it.

The S-Cross was introduced by Maruti Suzuki as a crossover SUV version of the aging SX4 sedan in the Indian market.

It was received warmly by critics and customers alike and was one of the two models that launched the NEXA portfolio in 2015 on our shores.

The car initially featured a diesel engine, which was later discontinued due to stricter BS6 emission norms.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has an aggressive design language and flaunts a muscular bonnet, projector LED headlamps, a large chrome-slatted grille, a wide air dam, and silvered skid plates. The SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

The S-Cross is fueled by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K15B petrol engine that is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 103.2hp and a peak torque of 138Nm.

On the inside, the S-Cross has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, keyless entry, a start/stop button, automatic climate control, reclining rear seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Before being discontinued, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross retailed at Rs. 8.95 lakh for the base Sigma variant and Rs. 12.92 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.