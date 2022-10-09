Auto

Ola S1 Pro's discount offer extended till festive season end

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 09, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Ola S1 Pro features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has extended the special Rs. 10,000 discount offer on its S1 Pro e-scooter till the end of the festive season. The exact date is not known. To recall, the offer was to end on October 5. However, the brand is now continuing the same to attract more buyers. The two-wheeler promises to deliver a riding range of up to 181km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

Considered a pioneer in electric two-wheeled mobility solutions, Ola Electric is currently a leader in the electric scooter segment in India.

The brand made its debut in 2021 and crossed the coveted 50,000-unit production milestone in April this year.

The homegrown automaker is now offering an attractive discount on its flagship offering to provide relief to buyers after the recent price hike.

Design The scooter sports smiley-shaped LED headlight and designer alloy wheels

The Ola S1 Pro sits on a tubular frame and sports a smiley-shaped LED headlight, an indicator-mounted front apron, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with cast-alloy grab rails, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels and is offered in 10 colors.

Information It has a claimed range of up to 181km

The S1 Pro draws power from an 8.5kW electric motor paired with a 3.97kWh battery pack. The setup promises a range of 181km on a single charge. The EV can sprint from 0-40km/h in three seconds and has a top speed of 115km/h.

Safety The EV gets combined braking system and riding modes

In terms of rider safety, the S1 Pro comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS), cruise control, regenerative braking, and riding modes. The suspension duties on the all-electric scooter are taken care of by a single-sided fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Ola S1 Pro: Pricing

In India, the Ola S1 Pro will set you back by Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). However, customers can avail a discount of Rs. 10,000 till the end of October. The EV can be booked online via the brand's website.

