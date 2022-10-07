Auto

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport launched at Rs. 10.35 lakh: Check features

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport launched at Rs. 10.35 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 07, 2022, 12:03 pm 2 min read

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport model is available with three color options (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has launched the highly-awaited Turbosport variant of the XUV300 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV is powered by the all-new 1.2-liter, mStallion, T-GDi petrol engine that generates 130hp, making it the most powerful vehicle in the sub-4m SUV segment. The car features redesigned bumpers and sporty red accents on the grille and air dam.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra entered the highly competitive compact SUV segment in 2019 with the capable XUV300. The car featured the first-in-segment seven airbags and was offered with a petrol and diesel powertrain option.

However, the competition has moved ahead with its rivals, the Hyundai VENUE and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, offering more features.

The homegrown automaker now plans to capture the market with the updated "Turbosport" model.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts sporty red accents and "Twin Peaks" logo

The Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport retains the overall silhouette from the standard variant and flaunts a muscular bonnet, projector headlights with LED DRLs, a sleek black grille with red highlights, a "Twin Peaks" logo, and a wide air dam with red accents. The SUV is flanked on the side by roof rails, ORVMs, and redesigned wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear end.

Information It is offered with a 130hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine

The XUV300 Turbosport is backed by a 1.2-liter, mStallion, T-GDI, turbo-petrol engine that is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 130hp and a peak torque of 250Nm.

Interiors It has an all-black interior scheme and premium leatherette upholstery

On the inside, the XUV300 Turbosport has a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black color scheme with red inserts, premium leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, connected car functions, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags.

Information Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport will set you back by Rs. 10.35 lakh for the base W6 variant and Rs. 12.9 lakh for the range-topping W8 (O) Dual Tone model (all prices, ex-showroom). The order books for the SUV will open on October 10.

Poll If not the Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport, which one will you choose?