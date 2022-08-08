Auto

Maruti Suzuki cars available with discounts this August: Check offers

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 08, 2022, 01:51 pm 3 min read

These benefits are available at select Maruti Suzuki dealers across India

Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 on cars from its ARENA and NEXA portfolios in India for the month of August. The offers are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits and are available at select dealerships across the country. Notably, there are no deals on the Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and XL6.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is India's largest carmaker in terms of sales. The homegrown automaker is the segment leader in categories such as hatchback and mid-size SUVs with offerings from both its ARENA and NEXA portfolio.

The brand is offering attractive deals for August to provide relief from recent price hikes.

The move will boost the sales this month.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price starts at Rs. 4.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 in India. The hatchback flaunts a sculpted hood, chrome-slatted grille, swept-back headlights, and steel wheels. On the inside, the five-seater cabin has front power windows, an air purifier, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags. The car is powered by a 1.0-liter, K10C DualJet petrol engine (66hp/89Nm) with Idle Start-Stop technology.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price begins at Rs. 5.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with a total discount of Rs. 55,000 this month. The car has swept-back headlights, flared wheel arches, alloy wheels, and a raked windscreen. Inside, it features a spacious cabin with manual AC, a multifunctional steering wheel, dual airbags, ABS, and EBD. The hatchback uses the same 1.0-liter, K10C petrol engine from the S-Presso (66hp/89Nm), linked to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price starts at Rs. 5.35 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets benefits of up to Rs. 48,000 for the month of August. The hatchback sports projector headlights with LED DRLs, skid plates, roof rails, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The five-seater cabin gets automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, and dual airbags. The car runs on a 1.2-liter, K-series petrol engine (82hp/113Nm) paired to a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price begins at Rs. 8.95 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with benefits worth Rs. 42,000 in India this August. The crossover boasts a muscular bonnet, projector LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, the spacious five-seater has a reclining rear seat, cruise control, auto climate control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The car is backed by a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine (103hp/138Nm) with mild hybrid technology.