Auto

2024 Ford Mustang is the most powerful version to date

2024 Ford Mustang is the most powerful version to date

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 16, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

2024 Ford Mustang follows an evolutionary design philosophy (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford unveiled the 2024 iteration of the Mustang for the global markets in September this year. Now, the "Blue Oval" brand has revealed the power figures of the iconic muscle car. The vehicle gets a retuned 2.3-liter 'EcoBoost' engine that now makes 315hp and a 5.0-liter 'Coyote' V8 mill that now delivers 500hp. This is the most powerful production version of the four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its inception in 1964, the Mustang has been one of the most desirable vehicles to roll out of Ford's factory. The coupe has a cult-like following across the world.

The 2024 iteration of the four-wheeler gets a massive bump in power and features a tech-forward cabin with the brand's newest SYNC 4 infotainment panel.

The updated version will be a massive hit.

The coupe sports a revised front fascia and designer wheels

The 2024 Ford Mustang follows the brand's modern design language and has a revised front fascia. The coupe flaunts a muscular hood with functional air vents, redesigned LED headlights, a large blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, designer wheels, and a sloping roofline. Signature LED taillamps, dual exhaust tips, and a diffuser are available at the rear end.

It is offered with two powertrain options

The 2024 Mustang is backed by a retuned 2.3-liter, four-cylinder, 'EcoBoost,' turbo-petrol engine that generates 315hp/474.5Nm and a 5.0-liter, 'Coyote,' naturally-aspirated, V8 petrol mill that churns out 500hp/566.7Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by either a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, or 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The car features a wireless charging pad and leather upholstery

On the inside, the 2024 Mustang has a sporty two-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The coupe packs an optional Bang & Olufsen sound system, a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 13.2-inch SYNC 4 infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2024 Ford Mustang: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2024 Ford Mustang are yet to be announced by the US-based automaker. We expect the coupe to carry a premium over the current model, which begins at $27,470 (approximately Rs. 22.74 lakh) in the US market.