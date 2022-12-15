Auto

Harley-Davidson working on 338R and 500R bikes: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 15, 2022

Harley-Davidson 338R, 500R will now head to production. Representative image (Photo credit: Benelli)

US automaker Harley-Davidson is working on two new motorcycles, called 338R and 500R. The former will be based on QJ Motor's SV300 cruiser, while the 500R will be inspired by the Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler. The Chinese government has given the green signal to Harley for manufacturing the bikes. However, the duo will not arrive on our shores any time soon.

The bikes will have black wheels

The Harley-Davidson 338R will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, dual side-slung exhausts, a wide handlebar, a circular headlight, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. Meanwhile, the 500R will flaunt a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a single exhaust, high-set handlebars, and designer wheels. The dimensions of the two bikes will be revealed at the time of their debut.

Harley-Davidson 338R should run on a 296cc, V-twin engine

The Harley-Davidson 338R should be backed by a 296cc, V-twin engine that will generate a maximum power of around 29.6hp. Meanwhile, the 500R will run on a 500cc mill that will make around 46.8hp of power.

There will be disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Harley-Davidson 338R and 500R will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the former will be handled by telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. Meanwhile, the latter will get a rear mono-shock unit.

What about their availability?

The availability and pricing details of the Harley-Davidson 338R and 500R will be revealed at the time of their debut. We do not expect them to see in India in the near future.