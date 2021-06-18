Harley-Davidson's LiveWire One electric bike might debut on July 8

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Last updated on Jun 18, 2021

Harley-Davidson's new e-bike to be called LiveWire One

As per VIN filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US, Harley-Davidson's maiden electric bike under the LiveWire brand will be known as LiveWire One. It is likely to be revealed on July 8. It is expected to draw styling cues from the original LiveWire motorcycle and should have many electronic riding aids. It will be fueled by a 101hp powertrain.

Design

The bike may have a 4.3-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster

The LiveWire One is rumored to have a naked street look, featuring a sloping fuel tank-like structure, split-style seats, a high-set handlebar, a rounded headlight, an electric motor placed at the bottom, and dual-tone paintwork. The bike is expected to pack a 4.3-inch full-color TFT touchscreen instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer blacked-out wheels.

Information

The original LiveWire was fueled by a 104hp Revelation powertrain

The LiveWire One will have a 101hp electric powertrain. However, the other specifications are still under the wraps. For reference, the original LiveWire is fueled by a Revelation powertrain which makes 103.5hp/116Nm. The bike can accelerate from 0-100km/h in three seconds.

Safety

The bike should offer several riding modes

The LiveWire One should have disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, rear-wheel lift mitigation, cornering enhanced traction control, and drag-torque slip control system. It should also offer pre-programmed riding modes like Road, Rain, Sport, and Range. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be handled by telescopic front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

LiveWire One: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the LiveWire One are likely to be revealed on July 8. It will arrive as a 2021 model in select markets this year.