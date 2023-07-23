Reasons why Maserati Levante V8 Ultima is a collectors' gem

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 23, 2023 | 03:30 am 2 min read

Maserati Levante V8 Ultima features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Maserati)

Italian automaker Maserati has showcased the Levante V8 Ultima as its last SUV with the iconic 3.8-liter V8 powertrain. Along with the Ghibli 334 Ultima, the high-performance rough-roader made a public appearance at the recently-concluded Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. The production of the special-edition four-wheeler is limited to just 103 units. Here's what makes it a gem for car collectors globally.

Why does this story matter?

Maserati initially launched the Levante with Ferrari's 3.0-liter V6 engine in 2016. However, the carmaker shifted to an in-house developed 3.8-liter V8 motor in 2018 with the Trofeo and GTS models. Now, in a bid to increase its green credentials, the automaker is now phasing out the iconic V8 mill to make way for either a hybrid or an all-electric powertrain for the SUV.

The limited-run Levante is available in two unique color schemes

The special Maserati Levante V8 Ultima is available in two unique color schemes called Nero Assoluto (black) and Blu Royale (blue), along with painted V8 Ultima logos in Rubino (red) on the front fenders. It features a sculpted hood, a blacked-out grille with a Trident logo, 22-inch 'Orione' wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup. A shark-fin antenna and quad exhaust tips grace the rear.

It gets a special carbon fiber exterior kit

To make it stand out from the standard version, the Maserati Levante V8 Ultima gets a special carbon fiber exterior kit. The package includes detailing on the front and rear bumpers, along with carbon fiber side skirts, front air splitter, and rear diffuser.

The SUV wears an 'una di 103' badge

On the inside, the limited-run Maserati Levante V8 Ultima retains the spacious five-seater cabin from the standard model and features a unique dual-tone Pale Terracotta shade with a quilted pattern. It gets an all-black dashboard with soft-touch materials, bucket-type front seats, the Trident and the "V8 Ultima" logo embroidered into the headrest, and an "una di 103" badge on the center console.

It draws power from a 572hp, V8 powertrain

The Maserati Levante V8 Ultima is offered with a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system with a rear limited-slip differential. The motor develops a maximum power of 572hp and a peak torque of 730Nm.

