MG Motor's Baojun Yep-based EV in works: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 23, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Baojun Yep EV promises a range of up to 303km (Photo credit: SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile)

After witnessing positive feedback for the recently-launched Comet EV, MG Motor is now gearing up to introduce a re-badged version of the Baojun Yep in India soon. The British marque has filed design patents for the micro e-SUV on our shores. The rugged-looking city roundabout is based on the brand's Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform. Here's what we can expect from the EV.

Why does this story matter?

MG Motor was unable to capture the Indian EV market as efficiently as Tata Motors did with its Nexon EV range and Tiago EV. To rectify this issue, the automaker launched the Comet EV in April this year with an attractive starting price tag of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). To further increase its advantage, it is now planning to introduce a micro e-SUV soon.

The e-SUV will feature projector LED headlights and designer wheels

MG Motor's Baojun Yep-based EV will sport a boxy silhouette associated with an SUV. It will feature a muscular clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, projector LED headlights with DRLs, blacked-out roof rails, silvered skid plates on both ends, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 15-inch designer alloy wheels. At the rear end, the micro e-SUV will get a large screen called 'Car-watch.'

It will get a dual 10.25-inch screen setup

Inside, the upcoming Baojun Yep-based micro e-SUV will have a spacious four-seater cabin. It will get a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, manual AC with rear air vents, power windows, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel, along with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

It should promise a range of up to 303km

Technical details are yet to be disclosed by MG Motor. For reference, the global Baojun Yep model gets a rear axle-mounted electric motor that is paired with a 28.1kWh battery pack. The setup generates 67hp/140Nm. The micro e-SUV promises a range of up to 303km.

How much will MG Motor's Baojun Yep-based micro e-SUV cost?

MG Motor will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Baojun Yep-based micro e-SUV in India at its launch event. For reference, the rugged-looking city roundabout sets you back by CNY 79,800 (roughly Rs. 9.1 lakh) for the base variant and CNY 89,800 (about Rs. 10.24 lakh) for the range-topping trim level in the Chinese market.

