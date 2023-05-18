Auto

Rimac Nevera breaks 23 records, sets new 0-400-0 km/h benchmark

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 18, 2023, 02:35 pm 2 min read

Rimac Nevera promises a range of up to 550km (Photo credit: Rimac Automobili)

While entering the record book is not an easy feat for any carmaker, Croatian EV maker Rimac Automobili has managed to smash 23 records in a single day with its Nevera hypercar. The electric coupe defeated the Koenigsegg Regera to claim the records for acceleration and braking. The EV managed a 0-400-0 km/h run in just a span of 29.93 seconds.

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 2009, Rimac Automobili has been busy developing a potent all-electric hypercar, based on the Concept One EV.

The company achieved the speed record for a production electric car with the Nevera in November last year. The coupe hit a top speed of 412km/h.

Touted as "the ultimate record-breaking hypercar" by the carmaker, the EV has now broken 23 more records.

The Nevera has set new benchmarks for hypercars

Rimac Nevera manages to accelerate from 0-100km/h, 0-200km/h, 0-300km/h, and 0-400km/h in 1.82, 4.42, 9.23, and 21.32 seconds, respectively. The coupe can also do 0-400-0 km/h in just 29.93 seconds, with a 100-0km/h braking distance of 29.12m. The EV also managed to complete the highly-revered "Standing mile" run (1.6km) in just 20.62 seconds, with the 1/4 mile coming in at 8.26 seconds.

It rolls on forged wheels with Michelin Cup 2 tires

Rimac Nevera is underpinned by a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and features a sculpted bonnet with air scoops, a sloping roofline, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, butterfly-type doors, LED taillights, a diffuser, and an active rear wing. It rolls on lightweight forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Cup 2 R tires. Inside, it has a two-seater cabin with racing-type bucket seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

It is offered with a 1,914hp, all-electric powertrain

Powering the Rimac Nevera is a quad electric motor setup that is linked to a large 120kWh battery pack. The hyper EV puts out a maximum power of 1,914hp and a peak torque of 2,360Nm. The coupe promises a driving range of up to 550km.

How much does the Rimac Nevera hyper EV cost?

In the European region, the all-electric Rimac Nevera can be yours with a starting price tag of €2 million (approximately Rs. 17.87 crore). The production of the record-breaking hypercar will be limited to just 150 units across the globe.