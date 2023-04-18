Auto

2023 Auto Shanghai: Top cars, concepts shown at the event

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 18, 2023, 06:34 pm 3 min read

Lexus LM is offered with 2 or 3 rows of seats (Photo credit: Lexus)

Good news for auto enthusiasts! The 2023 Auto Shanghai is now underway in China and it is bigger and better than ever. The biennial auto exhibition which started in 1985, is witnessing the debut of new models as well as concepts, from brands like MG Motor, Lexus, Nissan, and Polestar. Let us have a look at the top vehicles which caught our eye.

Smart #3 is a stylish electric SUV

Smart #3 has a lengthy hood, triangular headlights connected by a light bar, stylish wheels, door-mounted ORVMs, and a full-width taillamp. It comes in Electric Blue Metallic and Photon Orange Metallic shades. Inside, there is a 13-speaker sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 12.8-inch infotainment panel. It gets an electric powertrain (268hp/341.6Nm) whose specs and range details are not available yet.

Lexus LM is a minivan focused on luxury

The Lexus LM minivan flaunts a massive body-colored grille, 19-inch multi-spoke wheels, sliding doors, sleek C-shaped headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. A 2/3-row cabin with a refrigerator, privacy glass, ambient lighting, retractable table, auto climate control, and a massive 48.0-inch display for entertainment/meetings, are there inside. It is offered with a choice of 2.4-liter turbocharged hybrid and 2.5-liter hybrid powertrains.

Polestar 4 is the brand's fastest model

Polestar 4 sports split-style L-shaped headlights, frameless windows, retractable door handles, 22-inch wheels, and a glass roof. Surprisingly, there is no rear window. A Harman Kardon sound system, a 14.7-inch head-up display, a 15.4-inch infotainment system, and nine airbags are available inside. It is available with single/dual-motor electric powertrains and promises a range of over 483km. It sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds.

The Nissan Arizon is a concept with a personal assistant

Nissan's Arizon Concept sits on the CMF-EV platform shared with Ariya. It has a boxy appearance, featuring a full-width lighting strip, no door handles, suicide doors, and aggressive-looking rims. A yoke-style steering wheel, auto-dimming glass roof, lounge seats, and an interactive ambient lighting system are offered inside. It also gets a virtual personal assistant that can talk to passengers in a human-like manner.

MG Cyberster is a Tesla Roadster rival

MG Cyberster convertible offers a lengthy bonnet, scissor doors, eye-shaped headlights, body-colored ORVMs, stylish rims, and a Kammback rear. Inside, there are 'Zero Gravity' seats with floating headrests, a yoke-style steering wheel, a separated cockpit for driver and passenger, and an LED instrument cluster with two screens. It is backed by a single/dual-motor electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 800km.