How Volkswagen ID.7 stacks up against the Tesla Model 3

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 18, 2023, 04:48 pm 3 min read

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed the latest addition to its ID line-up, the ID.7 sedan. It will go on sale by the end of this year. The EV has a minimalist appearance, a spacious cabin with a focus on luxury, and promises a range of up to 700km. The four-wheeler competes with the Tesla Model 3. Let us see which is better.

Volkswagen ID.7 looks more stylish

The Volkswagen ID.7 sports a sculpted bonnet, swept-back headlights connected by an LED light bar, a wide air vent with contoured edges, door-mounted ORVMs, stylish wheels, a full-width LED taillamp, and a two-tone rear bumper. On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 flaunts a closed-off grille, a sloping roofline, sleek headlamps, wrap-around taillights, body-colored ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels.

ID.7 is longer and has a bigger wheelbase

The Volkswagen ID.7 is 4,956mm long, 1,862mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,965mm. Meanwhile, Tesla Model 3 has a length of 4,694mm, a width of 2,088mm, and a wheelbase of 2,875mm.

From a glass roof to a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Volkswagen ID.7 has a luxurious cabin, featuring a massive center console with an armrest, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, a minimalist dashboard with neatly-integrated AC vents, Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3 offers a blacked-out cabin with five seats, a circular steering wheel, an armrest on the center console, a sleek dashboard, and an all-glass roof.

Let's look at the tech features

Volkswagen ID.7 has a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, seats with heating and massage function, an AR head-up display, a digital instrument cluster, and a 15.0-inch infotainment system. The vehicle also gets ADAS and self-driving facilities. Tesla Model 3 gets a self-driving facility, ambient lighting, a 15.0-inch infotainment panel with support for OTA updates, heated seats, a 14-speaker audio system, and an ADAS suite.

The ID.7 delivers more range

Volkswagen ID.7 packs an electric motor linked to a 77kWh/82kWh battery. The powertrain makes 286hp/545Nm. It allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in around six seconds, and deliver a range of up 700km. Tesla Model 3 is fueled by a twin-motor electric powertrain that makes 450hp/639Nm and permits the car to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds. It promises a range of 576km.

Which one is preferable?

In the US, the Volkswagen ID.7 is expected to start at around $55,000 (roughly Rs. 45.1 lakh), while the Tesla Model 3 begins at $41,990 (around Rs. 34.4 lakh). Both cars are almost evenly matched, but our vote goes to ID.7 for its better looks, larger dimensions, and superior range in comparison to its rival. It also promises a bevy of tech-based features.