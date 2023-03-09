Auto

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Sportz Executive variant launched: Check features

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Sportz Executive variant launched: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 09, 2023, 12:25 pm 2 min read

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Sportz Executive variant is offered with four airbags (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean carmaker Hyundai has introduced a new Sportz Executive variant of the Grand i10 NIOS in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model slots between the Magna and Sportz trim in the existing line-up. The new variant is available with manual and AMT gearbox options. Let's take a quick look at its top features.

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 2019, the Grand i10 NIOS has been one of the best-selling models for Hyundai in India. The entry-level hatchback model received its first major refresh in January this year.

To further increase its reach with budget-conscious customers, the carmaker has introduced an all-new Sportz Executive variant in its line-up with a manual AC unit to keep the cost in check.

The hatchback flaunts a honeycomb-mesh grille and designer alloy wheels

On the design front, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Sportz Executive variant retains a few elements from the Sportz model. It flaunts a sculpted hood, a honeycomb-mesh grille, sweptback projector headlights, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, ORVMs, designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps with a connecting reflector strip. The hatchback gets a roof-mounted spoiler and a shark-fin antenna at the rear end.

It features a manual AC and dual-tone dashboard design

Inside, the Sportz Executive variant of the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS remains identical to the Sportz model, barring a few features. It gets a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, manual AC, power windows, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by four airbags.

It gets multiple safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Unlike other entry-level models in the market, Hyundai has equipped the Grand i10 NIOS with a host of safety features. The Sportz Executive variant gets Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters, ABS, EBD, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), speed and impact-sensing door locks, and an engine immobilizer. The model also has a rear-view camera with guidelines.

It is backed by a 1.2-liter 'Kappa' engine

On the performance front, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Sportz Executive variant is offered with a 1.2-liter, 'Kappa,' inline-four engine that generates 82hp/113.8Nm. Transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.