2024 Volkswagen Atlas debuts with sharper looks and more tech

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 10, 2023, 10:41 am 2 min read

2024 Volkswagen Atlas rides on 20-inch dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German auto giant Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the Atlas for the global markets. The full-size SUV is offered in both the two-row 'Cross' variant and in a three-row standard avatar. The SUV features a redesigned front fascia with larger headlights and a mesh-type grille. It will be showcased to the general public at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in the US market in 2017, the seven-seater Atlas model is one of the most successful models for Volkswagen.

The company has now decided to give the SUV a mid-cycle update by redesigning the front fascia as per its modern design philosophy.

The updated SUV is currently the largest model to be underpinned by the brand's highly acclaimed MQB platform.

The SUV flaunts 20-inch alloy wheels and silvered roof rails

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts sweptback projector LED headlights, a mesh-style blacked-out grille with an optional illuminated VW logo, a full-width LED DRL strip, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by silvered roof rail, squared-out wheel arches, and 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It is offered with a 2.0-liter, inline-four engine

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is backed by the frugal 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four petrol engine that is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with the "4Motion" all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates a maximum power of 269hp and a peak torque of 370Nm.

It features quilted leather upholstery and VW's IQ.Drive ADAS function

On the inside, the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas has a plush five/seven-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard with wooden trims, quilted leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV houses a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.0-inch floating-type infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by the brand's latest IQ.Drive ADAS function.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas will be announced by the brand in the coming months. We expect it to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $36,445 (approximately Rs. 30.1 lakh) in the US.