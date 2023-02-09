Auto

Maruti Suzuki ARENA cars get "Black Edition" makeover

Maruti Suzuki ARENA cars get "Black Edition" makeover

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 09, 2023, 06:56 pm 3 min read

All eight models in the ARENA range get the special "Black Edition" paint scheme (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

To celebrate a successful run of 40 years, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has introduced the "Black Edition" versions for its entire ARENA line-up. All cars get a new Pearl Midnight Black paint scheme, as seen on the NEXA Black Edition range. The special edition cars will only be only available with select variants and will feature no mechanical change.

These models have received the "Black Edition" treatment

Maruti Suzuki is providing the special Pearl Midnight Black color scheme for the Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, and Ertiga in the ARENA range, and for the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and Grand Vitara in the NEXA line-up.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price starts at Rs. 4 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has a sculpted bonnet, swept-back headlamps, a honeycomb-mesh grille, wrap-around taillights, and 14-inch steel wheels. Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with a modern dashboard design, power windows, manual AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment panel, dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors. The hatchback draws power from a 1.0-liter K10C, DualJet, K-series petrol engine (65.7hp/89Nm).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price begins at Rs. 4.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso flaunts a clamshell hood, sweptback halogen headlights, chrome-slatted grille, skid plates, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and C-shaped taillamps. It has a five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, manual AC, dual airbags, and ABS. The pseudo-SUV runs on a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, K-series (K10C), DualJet petrol engine that churns out 65.7hp/89Nm.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price starts at Rs. 5.53 lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR sports a muscular bonnet, swept-back halogen headlights, a chrome-accentuated grille, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the inside, it gets a minimalist dashboard, a 2-DIN infotainment console, automatic climate control, dual airbags, and ABS. The tallboy hatchback is fueled by a 1.0-liter engine in two tunes: 67hp (petrol) and 56hp (CNG), and an 89hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price begins at Rs. 6.44 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a muscular hood, blacked-out projector headlights, bumper-mounted fog lights, 15-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The spacious five-seater cabin features keyless entry, an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dual airbags. The sedan is backed by a 1.2-liter DualJet, four-cylinder, K-series engine that develops 89hp/113Nm in petrol guise and 77hp/98Nm when using CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price starts at Rs. 8.19 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a sleek grille, LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the inside, the SUV has an all-black dashboard with an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, a head-up display, a 9.0-inch infotainment system, and a 360-degree-view camera. It is powered by a 1.5-liter, K15C series petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The total output is 102hp/137Nm.