2022 Maruti Suzuki EECO MPV debuts at Rs. 5.13 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 22, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki EECO starts at Rs. 5.13 lakh (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 version of the EECO MPV in India. It is available in four variants, and the price starts at Rs. 5.13 lakh. As for the highlights, the people mover has a boxy design and a spacious cabin with several safety features. It is backed by a 1.2-liter, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine offered in petrol and CNG guises.

The Maruti Suzuki EECO is India's highest-selling minivan. It has been on sale here for over a decade and enjoys a 93% market share in its segment.

The vehicle now packs the brand's 1.2-liter, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which does duty on models like Swift and Baleno.

It promises to be up to 29% more fuel efficient as compared to its predecessor.

Exteriors The minivan has squared windows and black bumper

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki EECO has a sloping hood, a sleek grille, a black bumper with an air vent, and halogen headlamps. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, and 13-inch wheels. A large windscreen and vertically positioned taillamps are available at the rear end. It is available in a new Brisk Blue color option.

Information It delivers a mileage of 27.05km/kg on CNG

EECO runs on a 1.2-liter, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that makes 80hp/104.4Nm in petrol form and 71hp/95Nm in CNG guise. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It delivers a mileage of 20.2km/l and 27.05km/kg for petrol and CNG variants, respectively.

Interiors The minivan gets an air purifier and digital instrument cluster

The Maruti Suzuki EECO has a spacious 5/7-seater cabin with reclining front seats, rotary controls for the manual AC, an air purifier, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also houses a digital instrument cluster. To ensure the safety of the passengers, the minivan offers reverse parking sensors, a child lock for the rear sliding doors, and an illuminated hazard switch.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki EECO: Pricing

In India, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki EECO carries a starting price tag of Rs. 5.13 lakh for the base five-seater Standard model and goes up to Rs. 6.44 lakh for the range-topping five-seater AC CNG variant (all prices, ex-showroom).