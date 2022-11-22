Auto

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar sets acceleration and braking records

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 22, 2022, 11:59 am 2 min read

Only 150 units of Pininfarina Battista are up for grabs (Photo credit: Pininfarina)

Italian luxury carmaker Pininfarina has finally revealed the performance figures of its Battista electric hypercar. The four-wheeler sprints from 0-97km/h in just 1.79 seconds, and reaches 193km/h in 4.49 seconds. It also decelerates from 100-0km/h in 31 meters and promises a range of 483km, both of which are world records for electric hypercars. Deliveries of the vehicle are now underway.

Pininfarina has introduced the Battista in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The company has revealed the car's record-breaking performance figures achieved at the Dubai Autodrome.

The handcrafted Battista is now the world's fastest-accelerating road-legal vehicle as well as the fastest-braking EV. In the hypercar market, these factors should make it stand out from the rest.

Exteriors The car has dihedral doors and rear wings

The Pininfarina Battista flaunts a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a front splitter, a charging port, and sleek headlamps connected by an LED strip. On the sides, the hypercar is flanked by dihedral doors, body-colored ORVMs, and 21-inch alloy wheels. Sleek LED taillights, an active diffuser, and large rear wings are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It attains a top speed of 349.2km/h

The Pininfarina Battista packs four electric motors linked to a T-shaped 120kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 1,900hp/2,300Nm and allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 349.2km/h.

Interiors The vehicle gets 2 seats and 360-degree-view camera

The Pininfarina Battista has a luxurious tech-forward two-seater cabin with premium upholstery, auto climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a small digital speedometer, a digital driver's display, and an infotainment console. All three of them are angled toward the driver. Multiple airbags, ABS, a 360-degree-view camera, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Pininfarina Battista: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Pininfarina Battista carries a starting price tag of €2.2 million (Rs. 18.4 crore) and 150 units are planned for production. Manufacturing started in July and deliveries have already commenced.