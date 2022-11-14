Toyota Glanza E-CNG v/s Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: A comparison
Japanese automaker Toyota has launched the CNG-powered Glanza in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the first model for the brand to get a factory-fitted CNG kit. The carmaker plans to challenge the supremacy of Maruti Suzuki in the CNG segment. Does the bi-fuel-powered hatchback have enough grunt to go against its cousin, the Baleno S-CNG?
- With the rising cost of petrol and diesel in India, many carmakers are opting to switch to alternative fuel options such as CNG.
- Maruti Suzuki is the largest automaker in the Indian market and also leads the CNG segment with its tried-and-tested S-CNG technology.
- However, Toyota now plans to challenge the reigning champion and has started its innings with the Glanza E-CNG.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno sports a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded mesh grille, a wide air dam, and LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flares wheel arches, and wrap-around LED taillights. Toyota Glanza flaunts a muscular hood, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, split-type LED taillights, and a roof-mounted antenna. Both cars roll on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
The Baleno S-CNG and Glanza E-CNG are powered by the same 1.2-liter, inline-four, K-series engine that generates 76.4hp of maximum power and 98.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox on both hatchbacks.
On the inside, the key differentiating feature between the Baleno and Glanza is the use of different colors on the dual-tone dashboard. The former gets a black and blue combination, while the latter flaunts a black and beige setup. Both cars get leatherette upholstery, a head-up display, keyless entry, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera.
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG ranges between Rs. 8.28 lakh and Rs. 9.21 lakh, while the Toyota Glanza E-CNG is available between Rs. 8.43 lakh and Rs. 9.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Baleno saves up to Rs. 25,000 on an equally specced Glanza. However, our vote goes in favor of the latter for its overall better looks and premium-looking black-and-beige-colored interiors.