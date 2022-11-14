Auto

Toyota Glanza E-CNG v/s Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 14, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Japanese automaker Toyota has launched the CNG-powered Glanza in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the first model for the brand to get a factory-fitted CNG kit. The carmaker plans to challenge the supremacy of Maruti Suzuki in the CNG segment. Does the bi-fuel-powered hatchback have enough grunt to go against its cousin, the Baleno S-CNG?

Why does this story matter?

With the rising cost of petrol and diesel in India, many carmakers are opting to switch to alternative fuel options such as CNG.

Maruti Suzuki is the largest automaker in the Indian market and also leads the CNG segment with its tried-and-tested S-CNG technology.

However, Toyota now plans to challenge the reigning champion and has started its innings with the Glanza E-CNG.

Exteriors Toyota Glanza looks more visually appealing

Maruti Suzuki Baleno sports a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded mesh grille, a wide air dam, and LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flares wheel arches, and wrap-around LED taillights. Toyota Glanza flaunts a muscular hood, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, split-type LED taillights, and a roof-mounted antenna. Both cars roll on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Both cars have a fuel-efficiency figure of up to 30.61km/kg

The Baleno S-CNG and Glanza E-CNG are powered by the same 1.2-liter, inline-four, K-series engine that generates 76.4hp of maximum power and 98.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox on both hatchbacks.

Interiors Both feature six airbags and a dual-tone dashboard

On the inside, the key differentiating feature between the Baleno and Glanza is the use of different colors on the dual-tone dashboard. The former gets a black and blue combination, while the latter flaunts a black and beige setup. Both cars get leatherette upholstery, a head-up display, keyless entry, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG ranges between Rs. 8.28 lakh and Rs. 9.21 lakh, while the Toyota Glanza E-CNG is available between Rs. 8.43 lakh and Rs. 9.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Baleno saves up to Rs. 25,000 on an equally specced Glanza. However, our vote goes in favor of the latter for its overall better looks and premium-looking black-and-beige-colored interiors.