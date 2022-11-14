Auto

QJ SRK 400 v/s KTM 390 Duke: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 14, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Chinese automaker QJ Motor has taken the wraps off the SRK 400, along with three other motorcycles in India. The middleweight streetfighter has an aggressive stance and is powered by a 400cc, parallel-twin engine. The bike faces tough competition from the segment leader, the KTM 390 Duke. Between these two, which one is a better choice? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The 390 Duke has always been an attractive-looking model from the stables of KTM. It is one of the best-selling offerings for the Austrian marque in India and is the leader in the sub-500cc streetfighter category.

However, with the arrival of the SRK 400 from Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor, the competition has heated up substantially.

Can the newcomer dethrone the reigning champion?

Design QJ SRK 400 is more pleasing to the eye

The QJ SRK 400 has an aggressive design and flaunts a sculpted fuel tank, dual projector LED headlamp with DRLs, split-type seats, an underbelly exhaust, and a slim LED taillamp. The KTM 390 Duke sports a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an angular LED headlight with DRL, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Performance KTM 390 Duke has a higher power output

The QJ SRK 400 is powered by a 400cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 41hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The KTM 390 Duke is fueled by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 43hp of power and 37Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed gearbox. However, KTM gets a quick-shifter.

Safety KTM 390 Duke is equipped with cornering ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the SRK 400 and 390 Duke are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. However, 390 Duke has an additional "cornering" function for its ABS. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the KTM 390 Duke will set you back by Rs. 2.96 lakh, while the QJ SRK 400 is expected to cost around Rs. 3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The SRK 400 flaunts an aggressive stance and a parallel-twin engine. However, our vote goes in favor of the 390 Duke for its powerful engine, cornering ABS functionality, and overall better value-for-money proposition.