Nov 11, 2022

Chinese automaker QJ Motor has officially entered the Indian two-wheeler market with four sub-500cc offerings: SRC 250, SRV 300, SRK 400, and SRC 500. The brand has partnered with Adishwar Auto Ride India along with Benelli, Keeway, and Zontes, and will likely cater to its potential customers via the existing network of over 40 dealers on our shores. Pricing details will be disclosed soon.

Qianjiang Motorcycle, popularly referred to as QJ Motor, is a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer and a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

The brand is one of the largest bikemakers in the Chinese market and has a presence in the European as well as the South-East Asian regions.

The company currently owns the Italian marque Benelli and Austrian bikemaker Keeway in the two-wheeler segment.

Bike #1 QJ Motor SRC 250

The SRC 250 is QJ Motor's smallest offering in India. The motorcycle has a retro-inspired look and flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp unit with black housing, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, a tubular grab rail, a sleek taillamp, telescopic front forks, disc brakes, and single pod instrument console. It is powered by a 249cc, twin-cylinder engine that develops 17.5hp/16.5Nm.

Bike #2 QJ Motor SRV 300

The SRV 300 is a cruiser motorcycle. It sports a muscular walnut-shaped fuel tank, inverted front forks, a circular headlamp, a stepped-up seat, a large rear fender with an integrated taillamp, dual rear shock absorbers, a bulky side-mounted exhaust, and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle is fueled by a 296cc, V-twin engine that churns out 30hp of power and 26Nm of torque.

Bike #3 QJ Motor SRK 400

The SRK 400 is a middleweight streetfighter offering with aggressive looks. It features a dual projectors LED headlamp with DRLs, a sculpted fuel tank, split-type seats, a wide handlebar, an underbelly exhaust, an LED taillamp, inverted front forks, side-mounted mono-shock unit, and petal-type disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle draws power from a 400cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 41hp/37Nm.

Bike #4 QJ Motor SRC 500

QJ Motor's SRC 500 bears resemblance to the Benelli Imperiale 400 available in India. The retro-styled cruiser flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, color-coordinated round headlight, a dual-pod instrument cluster, telescopic front forks, chromed mirrors, a ribbed-pattern seat, tubular grab rails, a pea-shooter exhaust, dual rear shock absorber units, and a sleek taillight. It runs on a 480cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 25.5hp/36Nm.